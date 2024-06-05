Fun Spot passes will be over half-off for the theme park's 26th birthday celebration

You can visit one of Central Florida's popular theme parks for about the price of a nice lunch under a new promotion!

On Saturday, single-day Fun Passes will be $26 to celebrate Fun Spot's 26th birthday, but there is a limited time to get them. The sale starts Saturday at midnight and ends at noon, according to its website.

The single-day Fun Pass includes unlimited access to all-day rides on the go-karts, roller coasters, thrill rides, and kids' rides, according to Fun Spot. For the Orlando location, you can get into the Gator Spot and the Splash Pad, too.

Ten passes can be bought in each transaction. This year, if you buy 10 passes, you'll get two more for free, according to the website.

Tickets can be used for multiple visits and are valid until June 8, 2025.

The Sky Coaster is not covered under the Fun Pass, however, it is on sale for $10 – which is a discounted rate from the usual $40 rate, Fun Spot said.

Arcade games are not covered in the Fun Pass and will have to be paid separately with a Fun E-Card, according to the website.

Season passholders get early access to the sale 24 hours before everyone else. They'll be sent promo codes via email.

Click here for more info.