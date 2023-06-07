Fun Spot America offering $25 tickets for 25th birthday: Here's how to get them

Fun Spot America is celebrating its 25th birthday with discounted tickets to its theme parks – but there is a limited window to buy them.

To celebrate, Fun Spot will sell $25 single-day tickets on June 10 from midnight to 2 p.m., according to its website. Regular day passes typically cost $60.

Fun Spot pass holders will be able to purchase the discounted tickets 24-hour before regular guests. A promo code with a link would be emailed to pass holders, according to Fun Spot's website.

Up to 10 tickets can be purchased during each transaction, and those tickets do not have to be used all at once. They will not expire until June 9, 2024.

Tickets can be used at all Fun Spot locations, including Orlando and Kissimmee.

Visit fun-spot.com for additional information.