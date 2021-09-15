Fuel tanker truck involved in crash along Beachline Expressway

Authorities are at the scene of a crash on State Road 528, also known as the Beachline Expressway.

The crash involves a tanker, which is spilling fuel into a nearby waterway.

A Hazardous Materials unit with Orange County Fire Rescue is responding. Brevard County Fire Rescue is assisting and estimates some 300 gallons have leaked from the tanker.

