FSU season opener brings major economic impact to Orlando

The big match-up between the Florida State Seminoles and LSU Tigers brought thousands of fans to Orlando and made a big impact on the local economy.

College football has returned and two of the most popular teams in the country, Florida State Seminoles and LSU Tigers, kicked off their seasons with a match-up in Orlando.

Camping World Stadium was packed with fans for the game on Sunday with more than 60,000 people in attendance.

"Me and my friends have been here for FSU games before," one FSU fan said. "It’s a great stadium we love the seats and we’re ready for a big night."

According to Camping World officials, 78% of identified ticket buyers were non-local – meaning they traveled from outside a 50-mile radius of the stadium.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ ORLANDO, FL - SEPTEMBER 03: Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis (13) eludes the tackle attempt by LSU Tigers safety Major Burns (8) during a college football game on September 03, 2023 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

FOX 35 Orlando spoke with one FSU alumni who traveled from Dallas to Orlando for the game.

"Came in yesterday, spent time in Orlando, hit some hot spots, what a great city to host the game in. We wouldn’t have missed it for the world," he said.

The match-up brought in big tourism dollars for the city of Orlando with a local impact of $30 million and generated at least 45,000 hotel room nights over the Labor Day weekend.

"That’s a pretty big number, especially for September which is usually one of the slower months so that’s one of the reasons why Florida Citrus Sports put this game together is that it’s the perfect time to bring tourism to Orlando for sports," said Mayor Buddy Dyer.