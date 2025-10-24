Front-yard swimming pool sparks neighborhood dispute in Maitland

The Brief A Maitland couple’s plan for a front-yard pool has divided their neighborhood. Neighbors say it violates county code and could hurt property values. The Seminole County Board of Adjustment will decide Monday whether the project can move forward.



A neighborhood dispute is making waves in Maitland.

A proposed swimming pool is stirring controversy — not for its size or design, but for its unusual location.

What we know:

A Maitland neighborhood is at the center of an unusual zoning dispute over a proposed front-yard swimming pool.

The homeowners, who also own Next Level Pools and Spas LLC, want to build a resort-style pool with a spa, sun shelves, and bar stools in front of their home. Seminole County initially approved the construction permit but later determined the project violates setback rules prohibiting accessory structures in front yards.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

The county has since required the homeowners to apply for a variance before construction can continue. The matter will go before the Seminole County Board of Adjustment on Monday at 6 p.m.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear whether the county will approve the requested variance or how the decision could influence future property developments in the area. The impact on neighborhood property values and stormwater drainage — both raised by opponents — also remains to be seen.

The backstory:

The conflict began when construction started on what neighbors thought was a typical home improvement project.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

Once details of the pool’s location emerged, concerns quickly surfaced. After realizing the front-yard placement was not allowed under county code, officials halted the project and instructed the homeowners to seek an exception. The dispute has since divided the quiet Maitland neighborhood.

What they're saying:

Jason White, who lives across the street, says the plan is against county code and could hurt nearby property values.

"This is my front yard," White said. "I’m going to walk out my front door and stare at someone sitting at a pool in a bathing suit?"

White also worries about flooding and aesthetics, arguing that "no accessory structures are allowed in front yards, and a pool is considered an accessory structure."

Not all neighbors are opposed, but some — like Mike Brooks, who lives a few houses down — fear the decision could set a precedent.

"It does set a precedent for the future," Brooks said. "What would then keep my neighbor from putting a pool in their front yard?"

The homeowners said in a statement that they have "complied with everything Seminole County has asked us to do regarding applying for a variance" and are awaiting the board’s decision.

What's next:

The Seminole County Board of Adjustment is scheduled to consider the variance request Monday at 6 p.m.