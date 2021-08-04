FOX 35 EXCLUSIVE: New mural vandalized along Orlando Trail set to be restored by local artist

A mural recently unveiled in Orlando that depicts three train cars being pulled by an 1800s locomotive has been defaced.

The local artist who created it drew inspiration from the Dinky Line train that once slowly rocked along Orlando rails. The 60-feet by 13-feet mural was the first-ever done by Orlando Artist Corwin Blackwell, but vandals sprayed graffiti over his work just days after it was completed.

"At first I was angry and I wanted to say a few choice words," said Blackwell.

The painting took months for Blackwell who said he had to battle the rain and the uneven metal texture to complete the work.

"I kind of expected it to happen eventually down the road. I didn’t think it would be so soon because I just finished it," said Blackwell.

The mural is along the Orlando Urban Trail on the back of Alden Electric. The concrete path now covering the rail line the Dinky train once used to carry goods and students to Rollins College. Blackwell wanted the train to look as if it was coming out of an 1800s postcard.

"This is uncalled for, this is unacceptable and we hope that if they’re listening they will avoid doing this in the future," said Orlando Chief of Police Orlando Rolon.

Chief Rolon stopped by the mural to see the damage. He says the department is doing everything they can to capture the vandals.

"This is an example of the neighborhood where everyone is very proud of what they have. Their proud of what the city has put in place for them to enjoy," said Rolon.

Blackwell is one of those proud Orlando residents. He says he fell in love with the project and doesn’t mind the work lying ahead.

"I love the mural, I love working with the murals and I love our city," said Blackwell. "I don’t mind it and it’s only going make me better at my job in the future so I’m looking forward to restoring it."

Blackwell says he will be back out this weekend to begin restoration. Mills 50 Main Street is working to raise funds to help with repair costs.

You can contact Blackwell at thecorwinart@gmail.com.

