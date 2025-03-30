FOX 35 Weather Impact Day: Live coverage and timeline

The Brief Expect widespread storms Sunday afternoon due to an upper-level disturbance and sea breeze collision, bringing heavy rain, gusty winds, and possible minor flooding. Storms will peak between 3-9 PM before moving offshore, with a low but nonzero tornado threat.



Sunday has been declared a FOX 35 Weather Impact Day. The FOX 35 Storm Team has provided a breakdown as to what to expect and when to expect it.

FOX 35 Weather Impact Day: Sunday

What to expect:

Downpours and embedded storms are ongoing across our NW neighborhoods across Marion County up into our FOX 51 communities late this AM.

As the atmosphere continues to destabilize, an upper-level disturbance, along with a sea breeze collision will add lift to the atmosphere. This will make for more widespread storms to ignite into the afternoon.

When are the storms expected?

Storms will likely ignite with the help of the sea breeze closer to the coast between 1-2 PM and then through the afternoon, the storms will increase in coverage.

Between 3-5 PM or so is when we'll likely see some of these storms getting into the metro.

From there on out, through around 8-9 PM is when we'll have the bulk of the rain on top of us.

Showers and storms look to then exit offshore of the East Coast through 9-10 PM.

What potential impacts could these storms bring?

The primary concern will be the rain with amounts likely around 1-3" in the hardest hit communities. Because of the motion of the storms, not all of us will see that much rain. Because of all of the moisture in the air, torrential rain is likely.

With that, ponding on the roads and even some minor flooding of low lying areas is possible. Especially with how dry things are, the rain will likely runoff to start.

Aside from that, if we can get a couple of strong storms to develop, gusty wind and some smaller hail is possible too.

The tornado threat is really low but not zero. When the sea breezes collide, and you have a strong storm, that can aid in getting a storm to rotate. It's something we'll be watching closely.

