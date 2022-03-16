FOX 35 Storm Alert Day: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Central Florida

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH has been issued for Marion, Flagler, Sumter, Lake, Seminole, Orange, Brevard, Volusia and Polk counties until 8 p.m. Wednesday night.

Strong thunderstorms will develop across the area after 2-3 p.m., movement to the Northeast near 20 mph.

Storms will have the potential to produce extremely heavy rain, lightning, large damaging hail and perhaps a brief isolated tornado or 2. Storms will exit the Atlantic side coastal counties through 4-5 p.m., something to consider before driving home from work this afternoon/evening.

Conditions should improve rapidly by early evening and just after sundown.

