FOX 35 EXCLUSIVE: Witness describes deadly encounter between deputies, man

A Marion County man is dead after authorities said he pointed his shotgun toward Marion County deputies.

A witness described the man as unhinged, firing dozens of rounds before deputies arrived.

The whole thing played out on secluded Northeast 140th Avenue in Fort McCoy around 7:30 p.m.

"I wound up hiding behind the truck right here. I’m just kind of crouching down, just hoping he would pass by," said Matthew Lieto.

Lieto was hiding behind his truck in front of his home as officials say his neighbor wielding a shotgun stood at the end of his driveway.

The man was just a few feet away yelling and shooting rounds from his shotgun, authorities said.

"I was worried that I could just get shot with a stray bullet because I have no idea where he was firing," Lieto said.

Lieto thought his neighbor from across the street was in need when he heard gunshots and shouting, but as he got closer to the street, it was anything but.

"It became really clear that after I can hear him on the porch talking to her, that everything he was saying was very intimidating," Lieto said.

Officials said Lieto’s neighbor was walking down their secluded, winding dirt road with a shotgun in hand firing rounds every few seconds.

"He shot a 9mm probably 20 times and then probably 40 shotgun rounds at least," Lieto said. "He wasn’t waiting very long between rounds, just kind of firing off rounds, stop and yell and shoot more rounds off."

His neighbor was met by Marion deputies two houses down where investigators say they found another man dead. Lieto said he could hear deputies telling his neighbor to put the gun down.

"Then there was a lot of gunfire and everything was really quiet," Lieto said.

Deputies say the armed man was killed in the exchange. No deputies were hurt.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has taken over the case.

Agents are still conducting interviews for this very active investigation.

