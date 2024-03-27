Mother reacts to arrest in daughter, granddaughter's deaths

A grieving woman told FOX 35 News she finally feels one step closer to justice after an accused killer in Orange County was tracked down in New Jersey.

Police in Linden, N.J., arrested Doujon Griffiths last week, the Orange County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday. Griffiths is accused of shooting and killing Massania Malcom, 20, and leaving her daughter, 1-year-old Jordania, to die in a hot car.

The alleged killer was on the run for more than two years. Latoya Reid, Malcolm's mother and Jordania's grandmother, said the news of Griffiths' arrest is "bittersweet."

"This is the news I've been waiting on since Sept. 7, 2021," Reid said. "My daughter and my granddaughter meant the world to me."

Massania and Jordania were found in a car after a days-long search. Reid said she had flashbacks when she was told Griffith was in custody.

"I lost my life when I lost those two kids," Reid said. "My daughter and my granddaughter were everything to me."

Orange County deputies identified Doujon Griffiths as the suspect just days after the discovery. An arrest took more than two years. It was the end result of a traffic stop.

"Even though Doujon is caught, it still lingers," Reid said. "The pain is still here. The pain will forever be here."

Deputies said Griffiths also shot Masania's boyfriend, who was the baby's father. He survived and told deputies Griffiths was a friend of theirs. Reid said the young couple allowed Griffiths to live in their apartment.

Massania was Reid's only daughter, and Jordania was her only granddaughter.

"I was robbed," Reid said. "I was robbed by somebody I thought was a friend, somebody we trusted, somebody that was supposed to be there for us."

In the exclusive interview with FOX 35 News, Reid said she is still in denial.

"If you had a chance to speak with Doujon today, what would you tell him?" reporter Manny Martinez asked.

"May God have mercy on your soul," Reid answered. "I have nothing to say to Doujon Duwayne Griffiths. I'm not in the place where I have forgiven Doujon. I'm still in the grieving process as we speak. I'm still angry."

Griffiths will be extradited to Orange County to face the two murder charges, according to the sheriff's office.

Reid said to expect to see her in court every step of the way.

"I promised my daughter I'm going to make sure that justice is served," Reid said.

A timeline for Griffiths' extradition is unknown.

Deputies said he will also face an attempted murder charge in connection with the father's shooting.

FOX 35 has reached out to the Linden Police Department for more information.