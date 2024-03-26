A company that started at the University of Central Florida is going back to its roots. Literally.

Rock ‘Em Socks was founded by a former student manager for the Knights' men's basketball team – and now the court he used to work on sits at the company’s headquarters.

"When I started as a basketball manager, I never thought of owning this court," said Rock 'Em Socks CEO and Founder Rob Starkman.

It was a true full circle moment for Starkman, who not only worked as the basketball manager at UCF, but also helped with the players’ style on the court, too.

"I was a student manager for the University of Central Florida and we were just wearing blank black and white socks – and we’re a black and gold team – so I took those socks home and found a way to customize them in my kitchen sink where I started," Starkman said.

And what started as a dorm-room hobby grew into a successful company.

"There was multiple times when the stove blew up on me because I’d be using it all day," he said.

Whether it’s your favorite team, anything Disney related, or your favorite show – you name it, and most likely, Rock ‘Em Socks has it. The company offers more than 10,000 designs for socks.

Starkman said it was only right he brings a big piece from his college days to his headquarters.

Rock ‘Em Socks has major partnerships with the NBA, Disney, and the NFL, but Starkman doesn’t want to stop there. His goal is to have many more partnerships – including right here in Orlando.