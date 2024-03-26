Baltimore bridge collapse: Dive teams face number of challenges in rescue efforts

The shocking collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore early Tuesday morning provided flashbacks for many in Florida who witnessed a similar incident in Tampa Bay over 40 years ago.

Tampa’s port is very similar to Baltimore’s. In 1980, 35 people died in Tampa when a freighter ship hit the Sunshine Skyway Bridge. The Executive Director of the Tampa Bay Pilots Association, Terry Fluke, says in his profession, all eyes have been glued to the news in Baltimore.

"To anyone who works in the maritime world, this is a gut check."

Fluke says he woke up to the news of what happened in Baltimore: something he and harbor pilots nationwide fear on a daily basis.

"The main mission of our pilots, the entire group, is safety — safety of the vessel, safety of the channel, safety of the crew, and safety for the public at large."

He explained the pilot stands with the captain at the ship's helm, directing movements into and out of the port. Tampa’s port, like Baltimore’s, is extremely narrow.

"Our motto is ‘100% right, 100% of the time!’ There's just no margin for error."

He says some challenges they face in Tampa and Baltimore are becoming more pronounced.

"Larger ships transiting narrow channels that haven't, you know, haven't been expanded, deepened, and widened to meet the size of the ships that we bring in now."

After the crash, the harbor pilot could do nothing more; then, it was up to rescuers.

Lt. Kyle Hair heads the training for the Seminole County Fire Department’s rescue dives. He says the timing of the crash, being in the middle of the night, is lucky. It means there were fewer cars on the bridge than there would’ve been during the rush hour. However, it wasn’t completely cleared of vehicles, and dive teams are still out there, hoping they’ll still find people they can bring to safety.

"It was devastating to watch," said Hair.

He told FOX 35 that this would be an enormous test for dive teams. Baltimore Harbor's port is one of the busiest in the nation, and the water is now riddled with wreckage.

"You have to deal with the depth, you have to deal with the water temperature, you have to deal with zero visibility, you know, diving conditions when you're in and around the structure in order to find the cars," listed Hair.

Since the river is also affected by the tides, the teams must deal with currents that vary in strength and direction. Another challenge: In Central Florida, our springs and rivers stay around 70 or 72 degrees this time of year. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the water temperature east of Cape Canaveral today was 71.6 degrees.

The State of Maryland says the water temperature in the Patapsco River is around 48 degrees.

"Body temperature drops significantly faster in water because the convection of the water over the skin pulls heat off very quickly," said Lt. Hair.

Dive teams will use sonar to help narrow down their search. They already know of several cars in the water.