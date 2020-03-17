FOX 35 anchor and mission group stuck in Honduras after country closes its borders because of coronavirus

The coronavirus is hitting everybody personally, event at FOX 35 News.

Anchor Stephen Hauck is not in town, as he is on a mission trip to Honduras and was supposed to be back this week.

However, just today, the Honduran government decided to close the borders. He and his group are temporarily stuck while he waits for answers.

"The group I'm with is servicing forgotten children ministries and the goal is to rescue kids living in poverty and bring them into safe, loving shelters," Stephen said. "With the country now on a seven-day lockdown, the volunteers need their own help."

