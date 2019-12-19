Former Rockette shows off elaborate holiday display that brightens up senior living community

People at the Village on the Green senior living community in Longwood are being treated to a special holiday exhibit that has been five decades in the making.

The one-of-a-kind display features an elaborate snow village. It was created by resident Carolyn Bourland, a former Rockette with an affinity for spreading some holiday cheer.

The display is part of the original “snow village” collection. It started with her mother, and Carolyn continued collecting pieces for the last 50 years. Many of the display items are no longer in circulation and can fetch anywhere between $500 to $1,000 on the secondhand market.

Carolyn wanted to share the display because it reminded her of holidays with her family growing up. “It just brings back the memories of us and the things that we’ve done,” she said.