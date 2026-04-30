Former Florida firefighters in 'hazing' incident avoid prison time with plea deal

The Brief Three former Marion County firefighters avoided prison time by accepting a plea deal after admitting to a violent hazing incident that took place last year. Under the agreement, Tate Trauthwein, Edward Kenny, and Seth Day will serve one year of probation and perform community service for the assault, which involved beating Kayne Stuart with a belt and waterboarding him three times. While the judge initially showed hesitation regarding the light sentence, the deal was ultimately approved after Stuart expressed his satisfaction and support for the resolution.



Three former Marion County firefighters arrested for waterboarding an employee during a "hazing" incident took a plea deal, ensuring they won't serve any prison time for their crimes.

In court on April 30, the former firefighters admitted to attacking 19-year-old Kayne Stuart.

Though a judge seemed hesitant to accept the state's offer, ultimately the victim, Stuart, was satisfied with the plea agreement.

What we know:

Kayne Stuart, 19, was the victim of what the Marion County Fire Department labeled as a "hazing" incident on Nov. 16, in which several firefighters allegedly beat him with his own belt, dragged him across the parking lot and waterboarded him three times with a towel, as described by the Marion County Sheriff's office.

In a sit-down interview with FOX 35's Marie Edinger, Stuart described the attack as "painful" and "humiliating," saying, "I was literally unable to breathe."

Read more: Firefighter describes alleged hazing attack at Marion County station

Three former Marion County firefighters accept a plea deal in hazing incident.

Four firefighters arrested in "hazing" incident

Following an investigation, four firefighters at the Ocala station – Station 21 – were terminated and charged with robbery, battery and false imprisonment – though the robbery charge was later dropped.

The four fighters were accused of throwing the rookie's personal items outside the fire station, tackling him to the ground, putting him into a leg lock, removing his pants and whipping him with a belt, and then waterboarding him – all over wanting access to a cell phone to view a viral video that was posted on social media, according to Marion County Fire Rescue leaders and the arrest affidavits.

Kaylee Bradley – a paramedic who's been with the department for two years – was arrested for robbery and principal accessory to robbery. Her charges were dropped.

Tate Trauthwein – a firefighter/EMT who's been with the department for one year – was charged with robbery, battery and false imprisonment.

Edward Kenny – an EMT who's been with the department for three years – was charged with robbery, battery and false imprisonment.

Seth Day – a firefighter/EMT who's been with the department for two years – was charged with robbery, battery and false imprisonment.

The robbery charges for Truthwein, Kenny and Day were later dropped.

No jail time for former firefighters

In accordance with the plea deal, Trauthwein, Kenny and Day will serve one year of probation, no prison time, and will receive a withhold of adjudication of guilt by pleading guilty to battery.

Stuart told the judge he's supportive of the plea deal and requested that the judge accept it.

The former firefighters will also take part in a four-hour bullying awareness class, a 10-hour anger management course and 100 hours of community service.

What's next:

The firefighters could end up losing their licenses – preventing them from working in the field again.