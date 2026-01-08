Firefighter describes alleged hazing attack at Marion County station

The Brief A 19-year-old Marion County firefighter says coworkers assaulted and waterboarded him during an alleged hazing incident. Four firefighters were arrested, though suspects claimed it was meant as horseplay. The victim says he now feels isolated at work but hopes to stay in the department.



A 19-year-old firefighter says he was assaulted and waterboarded by coworkers during an alleged hazing incident while on duty at a Marion County fire station.

That alleged attack led to multiple arrests and has left him feeling isolated within the department.

The backstory:

Kayne Stuart, a probationary firefighter in his first year with Marion County Fire Rescue, said the incident occurred while he was filling in at Station 21 after working shifts at several other stations. Stuart said he noticed cultural differences among stations and described Station 21 as hostile.

According to Stuart and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the incident escalated after earlier acts he described as bullying, including grease being smeared on him and his belongings being thrown into the woods.

Sheriff’s deputies said three firefighters grabbed Stuart, dragged him outside, pinned him to the concrete and restrained him. Investigators said the firefighters removed his belt, pulled down his pants and whipped him, then covered his face with a towel and poured water over it, a method commonly referred to as waterboarding.

"I was literally unable to breathe," Stuart said, describing the attack as painful and humiliating.

The sheriff’s office said the three firefighters accused of the assault were arrested. A fourth firefighter was arrested on allegations of taking Stuart’s phone. The suspects told investigators they believed the incident was joking or horseplay.

Stuart said he called out for help during the attack but was told no one was coming. He did not immediately report the incident to law enforcement, saying he feared being labeled a troublemaker within the fire service. After the arrests in November, he asked not to return to that station.

Stuart said he now feels ostracized when working at other stations, adding that the experience has been difficult in a profession where trust among coworkers can be critical to survival.

His attorney said the situation has been confusing and damaging for a young firefighter trying to build a career, and that the county has been put on notice of potential legal action.

Despite what he described as lasting emotional and professional consequences, Stuart said he hopes to remain with the department.

"I just wish that they hadn’t done it," he said.

Stuart said he hopes speaking publicly will help prevent similar incidents in the future and lead to stronger safeguards against hazing within fire departments.