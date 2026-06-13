1 dead following water rescue near Brevard lake, officials say

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The Brief Officials responded to a water rescue call in the area of Loughman Lake. Circumstances regarding the death are not yet known at this time.



One person is dead after a water rescue call in Brevard County on Saturday, according to officials.

Brevard County officials responded to Loughman Lake around 5 p.m. and would later find one person deceased.

Officials said the circumstances of the death are not yet known at this time, but that an airboat was involved.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials are investigating the incident.