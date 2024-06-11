Former Democratic U.S. Rep. Alan Grayson eyes State Senate seat

Stream FOX 35 News

Former Democratic U.S. Rep. Alan Grayson has filed paperwork to run for a state Senate seat after dropping a bid for the U.S. Senate, according to the Florida Division of Elections website.

Grayson opened a campaign account to run for an open seat in state Senate District 25, comprised of Osceola County and part of Orange County.

That came after he notified the Division of Elections on Friday that he was withdrawing from the U.S. Senate race. The Senate District 25 seat is open because Sen. Victor Torres, D-Orlando, faces term limits.

State Rep. Kristen Arrington, D-Kissimmee, and Carmen Torres, a Democrat who is married to Victor Torres, had qualified to run for the seat as of early Tuesday afternoon. Grayson faces a Friday deadline to qualify for the race.

Grayson served in the U.S. House from 2009 to 2011 and 2013 to 2017.