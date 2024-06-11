17-year-old arrested for DUI crash that left husband, wife dead in Ocala: police

A 17-year-old was arrested Tuesday in connection to a February crash that claimed the lives of a husband and wife in Ocala, according to police.

The teen is facing several charges, including two counts of DUI manslaughter, two counts of vehicular manslaughter and three counts of DUI with property damage, according to the Ocala Police Department. FOX 35 is choosing not to name the suspect due to his age.

The crash happened at around 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 20 near the 1500 block of SE 36th Ave. in Ocala, police said.

FOX 35 previously reported on this crash, saying that police were looking for relevant surveillance footage during their investigation.

The car belonging to the couple was fully engulfed in flames, police said. The man was thrown from the vehicle, while the woman was still trapped inside. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

A fatal crash happened on Feb. 20 near the 1500 block of SE 26th Ave. in Ocala. (Photo: Ocala Police Department)

The teen was seriously injured in the crash and was taken to a local hospital at the time.

Investigators determined that the 17-year-old was allegedly driving over 120 mph moments before the crash. There was "no evidence of braking," police added.

His blood alcohol level was at .188, which is over twice the legal limit, when he was brought into the hospital, police said.

"The Ocala Police Department extends its deepest condolences to the families and friends affected by this tragedy," the Ocala Police Department said in a statement. "DUI-related crashes have severe consequences on our community. We take these cases seriously and are committed to bringing justice to the victims and their loved ones. We urge everyone to make responsible choices behind the wheel and never drink and drive."