Explore Antarctica without ever leaving Orlando in new SeaWorld-inspired hotel suite

It's going to be a hot summer, Orlando. Why not cool down in Antarctica?

No, not that Antarctica! You can stay at Club Wyndham Bonnet Creek in Orlando's newest one-bedroom deluxe suite inspired by SeaWorld's newest family coaster, Penguin Trek. Stays are now available for this summer starting Aug. 1 through Sept. 8.

"We are thrilled to partner with SeaWorld to bring the Antarctic to life inside a very cool Club Wyndham suite this summer," said Annie Roberts, Club Wyndham senior vice president of club and owner services. "This penguin-themed stay creates a once-in-a-lifetime vacation experience for our vacation club owners and guests. Pair that with a fantastic day at SeaWorld Orlando, and I guarantee your whole family will want to freeze time."

Disney reveals opening date for revamped Country Bear Jamboree show at Magic Kingdom

The custom-designed suite is inspired by the theme park's new Antarctica Realm, which will soon be home to Penguin Trek. Not only will you get access to themed games, life-size penguin plush toys and snow projections, but a handful of extra perks, too.

Story continues below photo gallery

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Club Wyndham has partnered with SeaWorld to introduce a custom-designed suite at the Club Wyndham Bonnet Creek resort in Orlando near SeaWorld Orlando. (Photo: Club Wyndham)

When you book the four-person suite, which is available for three- to four-night stays starting at $439 a night, you'll also get the following:

Four one-day park admissions to SeaWorld Orlando

Free parking

A penguin encounter

All-day dining

SeaWorld reserved seating

One-time Quick Queue

One-day PhotoKey access pass

Additionally, a portion of each suite booking goes toward the SeaWorld Conservation Fund, a private, nonprofit organization that raises support for conservation projects around the world.

MORE SEAWORLD ORLANDO NEWS

"SeaWorld is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year, and we are excited to partner with Club Wyndham to capture the chill of Antarctica and the thrill of our newest launch coaster, opening this summer, in such a fun and unique way," said SeaWorld Orlando Park President Jon Peterson. "In addition to bringing the fun in our parks, SeaWorld is committed to supporting nonprofit research and conservation efforts. Guests who book the Club Wyndham SeaWorld Suite will not only enjoy a great stay but can also feel good about supporting our mission to protect and preserve animal habitats and our oceans around the globe."

First look inside Tiana's Bayou Adventure at Magic Kingdom

Club Wyndham said an additional two-bedroom SeaWorld-inspired suite is available as an exclusive benefit for Club Wyndham vacation club owners.

SeaWorld's Penguin Trek is slated to open this summer.

Discovery Cove Orlando has a new baby dolphin: How you can help name her

Click here for more information or to book.