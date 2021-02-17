Former 'Dance Moms' instructor charged with sexual battery on 2 teens

article

A man who appeared on the popular Lifetime show "Dance Moms" is now accused of some serious allegations. Investigators allege he used his dance classes to prey on some young students.

Peaches Dance and Music Orlando claims that in December it became aware of an inappropriate text message one of their instructors sent to a student. That instructor, identified as 25-year-old Kevin Anton Cosculluela, was fired and investigated.

A celebrity dancer, more recently working in Orange County, Cosculluela is now charged with sexual battery on two teenagers. Kevin Cosculluela had been teaching group and private classes at Peaches Dance and Music Orlando. He used to be on the popular show "Dance Moms" and on Broadway.

According to an arrest affidavit, that’s what led at least one of the victims to see him as "famous," "important," and "influential."

In the affidavit, two students accused him of sending them text messages and Snapchats, sometimes asking for nude pictures and twerking videos.

The two also accused Cosculluela of bringing them to his home to perform sex acts. In one instance, one victim told deputies the dance teacher told her "None of this happened, erase this from your memory and don't tell anyone."

In the affidavit, one victim told deputies she was "too afraid to tell him no" because Cosculluela would often threaten, swear at, or ignore the students if they didn’t cooperate, and he would ask her often, "Do you want me to go to jail?"

He eventually did but is now free on bond.

The dance studio says they fired him and called the Florida Department of Children and Families as soon as they learned about the alleged text messages.

This is their full statement:

"Peaches Dance and Music Orlando became aware of an inappropriate text message sent by Kevin Cosculluela to a student in late December 2020. The studio’s owner, Leslie Jarvis-Gettis, immediately terminated Mr. Cosculluela’s employment pursuant to the studio’s zero-tolerance policy and reported the matter to the Florida Department of Children and Families and to law enforcement. The ensuing investigation uncovered additional alleged incidents, which occurred off property, resulting in Mr. Cosculluela’s arrest. Ms. Jarvis-Gettis has provided and will continue to provide, her support and assistance to the victims and their families, and to law enforcement."

