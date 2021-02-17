Perseverance rover expected to touchdown in Mars on Thursday

NASA is expected to give an update on Wednesday ahead of the upcoming Mars landing.

Perseverance, the space agency's most advanced rover yet will spend the new two years looking for signs of life on the Red Planet. The rover will complete its 300-million mile journey on Thursday afternoon.

It will reportedly take about seven minutes for the rover to touch down. Officials believe those minutes will be excruciating as they await confirmation of a safe landing.

Scientists previously said that they know Mars once had all the right ingredients to support life. Now, Perseverance will seek signs of that life.

This illustration depicts NASA's Perseverance rover operating on the surface of Mars. Perseverance will land at the Red Planet's Jezero Crater a little after 3:40 p.m. EST (12:40 p.m. PST) on Feb. 18, 2021. (Source: NASA)

"Our journey has been from following the water to seeing whether this planet was habitable to finding complex chemicals and now we're at the advent of an entirely new phase: returning samples, an aspirational goal that has been with the science community for decades," NASA said.

This mission to Mars costs $2.7 billion. Scientists believe it could put humans one step closer to living on Mars.

