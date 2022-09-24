Flying to Florida soon? Here is what you need to know ahead of Tropical Storm Ian

article

Hurricane season doesn't deter many people from traveling to Florida, but with Tropical Storm Ian forecast to make landfall in the state over the next couple of days, the storm may result in flight delays or cancellations, including at Orlando International Airport and Tampa International Airport.

Some airlines are preparing to issue travel alerts while others — like American Airlines — already have. If you're flying soon, here is what you need to know.

American Airlines

"We are closely monitoring Tropical Storm Ian which is expected to impact parts of the Caribbean and Florida. The safety of our customers and team members is the airline’s No. 1 priority, and the team will remain in contact with those impacted. Ahead of the storm, American issued a travel alert to provide additional flexibility for customers whose travel may be impacted by Tropical Storm Ian," American Airlines said in a statement to FOX 35 News.

American Airlines said they are proactively notifying and accommodating customers whose travel by be impacted by the storm. The airline also said their travel alert allows customers whose travel plans may be impacted by the inclement weather to rebook without change fees. Customers are encouraged to check their flight status on the American Airlines mobile app or website before heading to the airport.

Stick with FOX 35 as we work to update this list.

Delta Airlines

In a statement to FOX 35 News Delta Airlines said, "We’re monitoring the situation and will announce operational adjustments once we have a clearer view of the storm’s impact."