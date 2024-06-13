Florida's first drive-thru-only Wawa now open

article

Are you craving a hoagie from Wawa but loathe getting out of the car?

Florida's first-ever standalone drive-thru Wawa is now open for business!

The 2,200-square-foot store is located at 2530 E. Bay Drive in Largo, which is about 5 miles southeast of Clearwater in Pinellas County. It's the third drive-thru Wawa in the U.S.

The drive-thru Wawa will be open daily from 5:30 a.m. to midnight and will serve guests' favorite breakfast, lunch and dinner items like hoagies, burgers, fries, coffee, breakfast sandwiches, specialty beverages and bakery items.

"Wawa has a long history of testing and innovating new store formats to provide the greatest level of convenience for our customers," said Senior Director of Store Operations Robert Yeatts. "With our new Largo store, we will continue to learn from this new format while gathering feedback from our customers and associates."

Florida's first drive-thru Wawa location held a grand opening ceremony on June 13, 2024. (Photo: Wawa)

A grand opening celebration was held on Thursday morning.