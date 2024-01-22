Florida woman used aunt's dog's urine for court-mandated drug test, deputies say

article

A Florida woman was arrested after she allegedly used her aunt's dog's urine to pass a drug test, according to an arrest affidavit from the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

Jessica Beatty was charged with urine testing fraudulent practices after she admitted to collecting urine from her aunt's dog before taking a court-mandated drug screening, deputies said. The 42-year-old woman was previously arrested and released for possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license suspended or revoked and was ordered by the court to partake in random drug screenings, the affidavit said.

On Jan. 11, Beatty admitted that she "had a fraudulent urine sample that she intended to provide during testing," the affidavit said.

"The defendant readily admitted pre- and post-Miranda that she collected urine from her aunt's dog," deputies said.

Beatty then provided a valid sample, but was arrested and booked into the Pinellas County Jail. She remains in custody on $500 bond.