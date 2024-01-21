Man stabbed multiple times in Orlando over puppy sale dispute, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. - A man was arrested for allegedly stabbing another man during a dispute over a puppy sale, Orlando police said.
The incident happened Saturday night around 8:24 p.m. in the area of Pine Street and Orange Avenue.
Police arrived at the scene and found a man with multiple wounds who is currently in stable condition.
Jarmin McLemore, 28, was arrested for the alleged stabbing that stemmed from an argument over the sale of a puppy, police said.
McLemore is charged with aggravated battery with great bodily harm.