Florida man accused of punching another man in the face, stealing pint of vodka from woman

By Aurielle Eady
Published 
 Billy Ambrose Costner (Photo via Monroe County Sheriff's Office)

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man was taken to jail after he allegedly got into a physical fight with another man and then stole a pint of vodka from a woman, deputies said.

Billy Costner, 62, of Key Largo, was arrested Friday and booked into jail on charges of battery and theft, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said in a social media post

Deputies said they responded to a fight shortly before 4 p.m. in the 99600 block of the Overseas Highway. Witnesses told law enforcement Costner punched a 41-year-old man multiple times in the face and left the area with a pint of vodka he had reportedly stolen from a 45-year-old woman. 

He was found nearby and taken into custody. 