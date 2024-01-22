Florida man accused of punching another man in the face, stealing pint of vodka from woman

article

A Florida man was taken to jail after he allegedly got into a physical fight with another man and then stole a pint of vodka from a woman, deputies said.

Billy Costner, 62, of Key Largo, was arrested Friday and booked into jail on charges of battery and theft, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said in a social media post.

Deputies said they responded to a fight shortly before 4 p.m. in the 99600 block of the Overseas Highway. Witnesses told law enforcement Costner punched a 41-year-old man multiple times in the face and left the area with a pint of vodka he had reportedly stolen from a 45-year-old woman.

He was found nearby and taken into custody.