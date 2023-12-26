Florida woman strikes victim repeatedly with Christmas tree during argument, police say

article

A Florida woman found herself behind bars on Christmas Eve after she allegedly struck a victim repeatedly with a Christmas tree during an argument, police said.

Miracle Rivera, 20, was arrested and charged with domestic battery after the incident that unfolded in Largo just after 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, according to an arrest affidavit from the Largo Police Department.

Rivera and the victim were in a verbal altercation at the time of the incident, police said. At one point, the two separated from one another after the victim went into the living room. That's when Rivera followed them into the living room, picked up a Christmas tree and struck the victim repeatedly while they were lying on the couch, according to the affidavit.

The victim suffered several minor scratches on much of his upper body and arms.

The relationship between Rivera and the victim was not made clear in the arrest affidavit, but the incident was described as domestic in nature.

Rivera was booked into the Pinellas County Jail, but has since been released.