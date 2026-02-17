Luke Combs opening country bar at Universal Orlando CityWalk: Reports

The Brief Country singer Luke Combs announced Tuesday that his country line dancing bar is headed to Universal's CityWalk in Orlando, Florida. The venue is slated to open in late 2027, according to his Instagram. Though, exactly where in CityWalk the bar will be located was not immediately clear. "The forecast is in… Category 10 is coming to Orlando."



There will soon be a new spot to dance, sing, and party at Universal Orlando's CityWalk – and you will not want to forget the cowboy boots or hat. Country singer Luke Combs announced on Tuesday that his Category 10 country bar, restaurant, and events venue would open its third location – a three-story location – in Orlando – at Universal's CityWalk.

The flagship location is in Nashville, which opened in 2024. A second location is planned for Las Vegas in fall 2026.

"I know Orlando is a worldwide destination spot, so I’m super pumped and humbled that we’re getting to open a location there. My wife is from Florida, so we’re both super excited about this. I am glad to be bringing our brand of first-class service and awesome tunes to the Sunshine State," Combs said in a news release.

When will it open?

What we know:

According to the news release, the Orlando Category 10 location and bar will be 33,000 square feet and will have three levels. It will also feature "experiential areas influenced by Combs' music and passions," the release said.

Construction is set to begin in summer 2026 with a grand opening targeted for late 2027, according to the news release. What is not immediately clear is where at CityWalk the venue will be located (or what venue it is replacing).

FOX 35 has reached out to Universal Orlando for additional information.

What is Category 10?

Category 10 was inspired by Luke Combs' #1 song, Hurricane. The Nashville honky-tonk features Southern-inspired food and drinks, as well as a stage for live music, line dancing, light shows, and various inspired rooms, the release said.

The Nashville location features five areas:

The Honky-Tonk

Hurricane Hall

The Still

5 Leaf Clover Sports

The Eye Rooftop

Specific details for the Orlando location have not yet been shared.

Category 10 is owned by Luke Combs and Opry Entertainment Group, the entertainment group behind Blake Shelton's Ole Red, which has a location at ICON Park off International Drive.

The Las Vegas location is expected to open late 2026. It was originally announced in October 2025. That location will be at the Flamingo Las Vegas hotel.

"I am stoked about having a second Category 10 location in Las Vegas. 2026 was already going to be an awesome year, but this takes it to the next level. I can’t wait for Bootleggers to have their own place to party on The Strip," he said in a news release.

The Vegas location features Hurricane Hall, The Beautiful Crazy Women's Lounge, The Still, and The Eye Rooftop.