Piercing sound problems from Melbourne building affecting residents: 'I'm in pain. I'm suffering'

Residents living near a booster pump station in Indian Harbour Beach say persistent noise from the facility has disrupted their lives.

In some cases, they say it has affected their health.

Noise nuisance for neighbors

What they're saying:

For those living near the Wallace Avenue booster pump station in Indian Harbour Beach, the noise isn't just a nuisance — it’s a health hazard.

Residents say the problems began last year after the City of Melbourne completed upgrades to the facility.

"I’m in pain. I’m suffering," says Alan Block, who now wears ear protection just to step into his own backyard. The constant noise forced him to seek medical intervention. "Now I go monthly, to my primary [care physician]. I've been to a neurologist. I’m on three medications for the migraines from the high screeching sound that's penetrated here."

Block isn’t alone. Other neighbors describe a total loss of peace in their homes:

Barbara Bennett says, "It’s really annoying,"

Peter Wasilousky called the noise "very debilitating."

Residents who’ve lived there for several years say noise wasn’t an issue until the pumps were upgraded. "Previously, there was really no issue with sound and volume," Wasilousky said. "Those pumps were housed in a building."

The lack of a structure to dampen the sound has led to a sense of abandonment by local officials. "It’s despicable. It’s inhuman," Block added. "I myself would never treat anyone that way, so it’s hard for me to comprehend someone else doing that."

Response from cities

The situation is complicated by geography: the facility is owned by the City of Melbourne, but it is physically located within the town limits of Indian Harbour Beach.

Indian Harbour Beach officials told FOX 35 in a statement:

"Unfortunately, there is nothing the City of Indian Harbour Beach can do about the low-level sound coming from the City of Melbourne facility. The City of Melbourne is aware of the problem and previously told us they would address it… We are very sympathetic to the adjacent property owners' plight, but this is a City of Melbourne issue to resolve."

The city of Melbourne acknowledged the resident's complaints but said the facility wasn’t breaking any city codes. Part of the city statement shared with FOX 35 is below.

"We hired a professional sound consultant to evaluate the site. They conducted a site sound survey with their calibrated equipment. Both this professional sound survey and an additional check by Indian Harbour Beach Police with their equipment confirmed that the sound coming from the station was well below Indian Harbour Beach’s noise ordinance."

What's next:

While the City of Melbourne insists the facility is meeting the code and improving water efficiency for customers, they’re hiring another consultant to evaluate the site.

One resident is considering a lawsuit against the city.

Others affected plan to speak on this issue at the next city council meeting in Melbourne.