'Enraged' Florida man arrested for shooting his girlfriend, her daughter amid argument, deputies say

A Florida man has found himself behind bars after he allegedly shot his girlfriend and her daughter, according to deputies.

Shaun Dougherty, 60, was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted murder after the incident that unfolded at a condominium in a gated community in Palm City on Thursday, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

The alleged shooting happened after Dougherty became "enraged" after a disagreement. Dougherty allegedly shot his girlfriend in the neck and in the leg as she tried to run from him, and then her adult daughter as she was trying to run out of her bedroom after hearing the first gunshots, according to deputies.

Both women were able to make it outside and to a neighbor's, where they called 911, deputies said. They were transported to a local hospital and are expected to recover, deputies said.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office SWAT Team arrived to the scene and surrounded the home, forcing Dougherty out.

He was taken into custody shortly after.