2 in custody after man, 18, died at Leesburg park in 2025

Two suspects in connection with an investigation regarding an 18-year-old who died at a Leesburg park have been taken into custody.

What we know:

Detectives with the Leesburg Police Department have identified James Fenderson IV and D'Yuntre Wright as suspects in connection the death of Juan Gomez, 18, who was found in his car on Dec. 14 with a gunshot wound in his car at Berry Park in Leesburg. Gomez was declared dead at the scene.

The police department identified the suspects around Dec. 16, asking the public for information.

2 taken into custody

Fenderson was taken into custody nearly two months later, on Feb. 5. Wright was taken into custody Thursday afternoon, Feb. 19.

Leesburg detectives are conducting interviews at the Orange County Jail.