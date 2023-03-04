Florida woman spends $10, wins $2 million on lucky scratch-off from liquor store

article

A quick stop at a Florida liquor store turned one woman into a multi-millionaire!

Diane McHome, 57, of Gainesville, claimed a $2 million top prize from the FLORIDA 100X THE CASH Scratch-Off game.

McHome chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,390,000.

TRENDING:

Check your pennies! Some could be worth thousands of dollars

Jack in the Box to open first Florida locations

WATCH: Alligator shows up to lacrosse practice at Florida high school

UFO? What are those two bright lights in the Florida sky?

She bought her ticket from Southeast Gator Liquors, located at 2305 Southeast Hawthorne Road in Gainesville. The retailer will receive a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The FLORIDA 100X THE CASH launched in January 2022 and costs $10 per ticket.