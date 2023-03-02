WATCH: Alligator shows up to lacrosse practice at Florida high school

A high school lacrosse team in Florida had to stop practice when an alligator showed up and took a leisurely stroll across the field.

The Ravens of Tampa’s Alonso High School posted the video to social media, with the highly appropriate Aerosmith song "Walk this Way" playing in the background.

The team is seen keeping a safe distance from the gator who walked casually across the field without a care in the world.

"First a Fish Falls from the sky, now a Gator comes to visit -- looks like it's time for a new Team Award!" the team tweeted on Feb. 23.

This isn't the first time an alligator has disrupted a practice session at the school.

According to WTSP, back in April 2021, an alligator strolled through during track and field practice. The team tweeted a photo of their surprise visitor, adding "Absent from photo are the Raven athletes whose track speed was never better."