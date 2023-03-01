UFO? What are those two bright lights in the Florida sky?

If you catch yourself looking up in the sky towards the west Wednesday and Thursday night, you'll notice what appears to be two extremely brights light next to each other. Those two lights are actually Venus and Jupiter.

Venus is the brighter planet, according to earthsky.org, and is climbing higher in the west after sunset each night. While this is happening, Venus is also inching closer to Jupiter — the second-brightest planet in the solar system.

FOX 35 viewers sent photos of this bright phenomenon.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Credit: Sonia Walton

Both planets are expected to remain close all week as Jupiter will spend the rest of the month descending further into the sunset glare before sinking out of view later in the month.

Throughout February, both planets edged closer to each other day by day. Venus will continue rising in the sky until August 2023.

Later this month, Mars will be visible in the night sky emitting a red color a few hours after midnight.