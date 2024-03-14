Florida woman rings in 106th birthday with first-time visit to Walt Disney World

A Florida woman had a magical birthday celebration at Walt Disney World on Wednesday – but it wasn't your typical birthday party.

Magnolia Jackson turned 106 years old and had her family on hand to celebrate, with the help of Walt Disney World and their cast members. It was also Jackson's first time ever visiting the theme park.

"Lively! Magical! Watching her family come into the area and seeing Mickey and Minnie and all the love and support from our cast members and community, you just felt the love she had in her heart and her excitement to be here," Disney ambassador Shannon Smith-Conrad said in a news release.

Magnolia Jackson celebrated her 106th birthday at Walt Disney World on March 13, 2024. (Photo: Bennett Stoops/Walt Disney World)

A fun fact about the birthday girl: She is currently the oldest living graduate of Bethune Cookman University and while attending the Florida Classic college football game in Orlando last fall, her interest in Disney was sparked, according to a press release from the theme park.

Jackson said when she saw Mickey Mouse perform on the field during that game in his drum major outfit, it fueled her desire to celebrate her birthday at Walt Disney World.

Disney turned that desire into reality.

Jackson was greeted by cheering cast members, Disney executives, Mickey and Minnie Mouse, music, balloons and more.

After the festivities, Jackson went on a tour around the park and got to spend some time with Princess Tiana from Princess and the Frog.

Jackson, who's an avid gardener, then headed to EPCOT to enjoy the International Flower & Garden Festival where she got a special tour of the festival.