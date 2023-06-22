Florida woman claims $5 Million on same scratch-off game as recent winner

On Thursday a Kissimmee woman won the top prize of $5 million on a scratch-off game, according to the Florida Lottery.

Mensny Oreste, 41, won big playing the Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game. Oreste purchased this ticket at a Circle K located at 2500 South French Avenue in Sanford.

Oreste chose to receive her winnings in full, with a one-time payment of $3,960,000.00.

RELATED STORIES

Lucky Florida man bags $1 million lottery prize for second time in 6 months: 'I'm back!'

Florida woman strikes gold, wins $1 million on scratch-off game

Central Florida man wins $1,000 a week for life after claiming Florida Lottery prize

Now there are less than 10 of these top prized tickets left in circulation.

The Circle K location will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling this winning ticket.

This is the second woman in Florida to win a top prize for playing this scratch-off game.