Central Florida man wins $1,000 a week for life after claiming Florida Lottery prize

A Central Florida man is set for life after claiming a CASH4LIFE prize, the Florida Lottery announced last week.

Geetal Patel of Cape Canaveral cashed in his ticket on June 6 and opted for the cash option, which means he'll get a one-time lump-sum payment of $1 million instead of $1,000 a week, according to the Florida Lottery. The 43-year-old man purchased the winning Quick-Pick ticket at Shivm Food & General Store in Cape Canaveral on January 7.

CASH4LIFE is a regional multi-state game played in 10 states that offers two lifetime prizes, including $1,000 a Day for Life and $1,000 a Week for Life. To play, purchase a $2 ticket and try to match five white balls and the Cash Ball to win the top prize.

CASH4LIFE drawings are held every night at 9 p.m.