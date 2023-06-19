Florida woman strikes gold, wins $1 million on scratch-off game

The Florida Lottery announced Monday that a Broward County woman won a top prize of $1 million in a scratch-off game.

Gena Kanov, 37, purchased her winning ticket at a Publix located at 5950 Coral Ridge Drive in Coral Springs. That's where she bought the GOLD RUSH LIMITED scratch-off ticket and won the second-highest prize, worth $1 million, according to the Florida Lottery.

Kanov claimed her winnings at the Lottery's Miami District Office and opted in for one lump-sum payment of $795,000.

GOLD RUSH LIMITED, which was launched in September 2021, is $20 to play. After Kanov's win, there are 36 winning games still out there with $1 million prizes and nine left with $5 million prizes.

The Publix where the winning ticket was purchased will receive a $2,000 bonus commission.