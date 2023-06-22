Lucky Florida man bags $1 million lottery prize for second time in 6 months: 'I'm back!'

article

Some people can only dream of winning the lottery. But for a Florida man, it happened not only once, but twice… within six months!

Scottie Grant is celebrating his second lottery win this week after claiming a $1 million winning ticket in the 500X THE CASH scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery announced Wednesday.

"I'm back!" he said upon entering the Florida Lottery headquarters in Tallahassee.

The Molino resident purchased the winning ticket at Circle Food Mart at 200 North T Street in Pensacola, the Florida Lottery said in a news release. The 58-year-old man from Escambia County chose the one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

Back in December, Grant claimed a $1 million prize for the same scratch-off game. He purchased that winning ticket at Lucky Penny at 2900 West Jackson Street in Pensacola, the Florida Lottery announced on December 14.

Photo: Florida Lottery

"Double the luck, double the celebration! … Double the congratulations!" the Florida Lottery wrote on Twitter.

Both retailers get a $2,000 bonus commission each for selling a winning ticket.

500X THE CASH costs $50 to play. The top prize is $25 million, the largest ever on a Florida scratch-off game.