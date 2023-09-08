Man shoots juvenile through door in Winter Springs, police say

Stream FOX 35 News

Police said a man shot through a door and struck a juvenile in Winter Springs.

The shooting happened at 32 Mowbry Lane Friday afternoon. Police said it appears a man was banging on a door and then shot through the door and struck a juvenile.

Police said the juvenile was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

No additional details have been released.

It's unknown how old the juvenile was, the relationship between the alleged shooter and the juvenile, if any, nor the circumstances that led to the shooting. It's also not clear if the alleged shooter has been taken into custody.