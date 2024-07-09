Florida woman arrested for throwing Apple Watch at boyfriend's head, police say

article

A Florida woman found herself behind bars after she allegedly flung an Apple Watch at her boyfriend's head.

Kayleen Tresedder, 35, was arrested and charged with domestic battery after the incident that unfolded at her Gulport home on July 1, according to an arrest affidavit from the Gulfport Police Department.

Tresedder and her boyfriend were in the middle of an argument about their relationship which escalated when she packed up all his clothing and belongings, the police report said. Then, Tresedder allegedly threw an Apple Watch at his head, causing a small cut on his left ear.

The woman also allegedly grabbed him by the collar, which caused his shirt to be "stretched and torn," the affidavit added.

Tresedder was booked into the Pinellas County Jail and has since been released, online jail records show.