Florida universities consider moving classes online amid COVID-19 outbreak

Universities are preparing for every possibility concerning the novel coronavirus.

Late Monday, in response to the evolution of the COVID-19 outbreak in the U.S., The University of Florida's Provost, Joe Glover, sent a memo to academic deans recommending that instructors move their courses from face-to-face delivery to an electronic delivery mode effective immediately, wherever possible.

"While this is not a requirement at this time, there is a strong probability that it will become a requirement before the end of the spring semester, and so instructors are encouraged to transition now," the university said in a press release.

Officials at the University Of Central Florida did not have immediate plans to transition to online classes, but are asking faculty to "prepare" to shift classes online so they would be ready if that decision is made.

Students on the campus said it would not be a huge adjustment because several classes at the university are online already.