Florida undocumented immigrant arrests: Nearly 800 seized in 'Operation Tidal Wave,' officials say

The Brief Nearly 800 undocumented immigrants have been arrested in a massive joint collaboration in Florida called "Operation Tidal Wave." U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials said those arrested included convicted murderers and gang members. The arrest announcement comes after two judges were arrested last week for allegedly hiding undocumented immigrants from ICE.



In only four days, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and law enforcement agencies arrested nearly 800 undocumented immigrants in a massive Florida operation.

The arrests were part of "Operation Tidal Wave," an enormous, multi-agency immigration enforcement crackdown.

Those arrested included convicted murderers and gang members.

Who was arrested in the operation?

What we know:

FOX News obtained information on some of the ICE arrests from the ongoing operation, which included a convicted Colombian murderer, alleged MS-13 and 18th Street gang members, and a Russian with an Interpol Red Notice for manslaughter.

(Credit: U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement)

Here are some of those arrested:

Jose Sanchez Reyes: A Colombian undocumented immigrant who entered the U.S. as a getaway and was convicted of homicide in his home country.

Rafael Juarex Cabrera: A Guatemalan undocumented immigrant and alleged MS-13 gang member who illegally reentered the U.S. three times and was convicted of felony reentry.

Savva KlishchevskiiL: A Russian undocumented immigrant who has an Interpol Red Notice out of Russia for vehicular manslaughter.

Aron Isaak Morazan-Izaguirre: A Honduran undocumented immigrant who is a known or suspected terrorist member of the 18th Street gang and has allegedly reentered the U.S. illegally two times.

What they're saying:

Officials said Customs and Border Protection (CBP) provided "extraordinary support" during the operation, which they claim was highly successful.

"We appreciate our [Department of Homeland Security (DHS)] partner's commitment to public safety," ICE wrote in a statement posted to X.

What's next:

ICE officials said Operation Tidal Wave remains ongoing.

Judges arrested after allegedly hiding undocumented immigrants

Dig deeper:

The arrest announcement was made after two judges were arrested last week for allegedly hiding undocumented immigrants from ICE.

Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Hannah Dugan is charged with obstruction of an official proceeding and concealing an individual to prevent discovery and arrest for allegedly shielding an undocumented immigrant from ICE agents.

Former Doña Ana County Magistrate Judge Joel Cano and his wife, Nancy Cano, were charged with evidence tampering amid allegations they harbored a member of Venezuela’s violent Tren de Aragua gang, Cristhian Ortega-Lopez.

'Toughest immigration laws in the U.S.

The backstory:

Florida officials said they are continuing to work with ICE to enhance President Donald Trump's mass deportation agenda. Under state law, it is a misdemeanor for undocumented immigrants to enter Florida.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a number of bills into law in February that seek to address immigration enforcement in the state – and in step with Trump's efforts to tackle immigration enforcement across the nation. DeSantis said Florida now has the "toughest" state laws on immigration enforcement in the U.S.

The bills – part of a large immigration package and after a brief squabble between DeSantis and state Republicans – eliminate in-state tuition for undocumented immigrants, make it a state crime to enter Florida undocumented and mandate "automatic death penalty" for immigrants convicted of murder, among other provisions.

Opponents said some of these measures would likely be challenged in court.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: