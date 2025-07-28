Florida trooper hit with own pepper spray during I-95 struggle with Virginia man

The Brief A Virginia man was arrested on I-95 in Brevard County after troopers say he was speeding, impaired and resisted arrest. During the traffic stop, he allegedly grabbed a prescription bottle containing suspected drugs, fought with the trooper and refused to exit the vehicle. A search later revealed an open container of alcohol and cocaine residue inside the SUV.



A Virginia man was arrested along Interstate 95 in Brevard County after authorities say he resisted arrest, appeared impaired, and was found with suspected illegal drugs and an open container of alcohol.

What we know:

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the incident occurred near mile marker 168 when a white Volvo SUV was observed traveling 91 mph in a 70 mph zone and changing lanes recklessly, prompting a traffic stop.

The driver, identified as 38-year-old Addison Michael Taylor, was alone in the vehicle and showed signs of impairment, including glassy eyes, slurred speech, and a flushed face. A trooper said a plastic bag and what appeared to be a can of alcohol were in plain view.

Addison Michael Taylor | CREDIT: Brevard County Sheriff's Office

Taylor refused consent to a search but later handed over a prescription bottle, which allegedly contained a hidden bag suspected to be narcotics.

When the trooper attempted to inspect the bottle, Taylor reportedly grabbed both it and the trooper’s hand, sparking a physical struggle that caused visible injuries. Taylor refused repeated commands to exit the vehicle, attempted to call his mother, and allegedly struck the trooper in the jaw while pushing him toward traffic.

OC spray was deployed but was deflected back, temporarily blinding the trooper. The trooper held Taylor in place until backup arrived, and additional officers forcibly removed him from the SUV.

A post-arrest search revealed an open container of Don Julio tequila and cocaine residue in the vehicle. The suspected narcotics initially seen in the prescription bottle were missing, though the prescribed pills remained.

Taylor, a commercial driver's license holder from Virginia, was taken to Viera Hospital for medical clearance. Authorities say he admitted to using marijuana and oxycodone but refused a blood test after being read Florida’s Implied Consent Warning.

Taylor was arrested on several felony charges, including possession of cocaine, resisting an officer with violence, battery on an officer, as well as DUI and obstruction charges.

He is currently being held at the Brevard County Jail.