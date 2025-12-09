2 cold cases solved in Osceola County, deputies say

The Brief The Osceola County Sheriff's Office announced it had solved two cold cases. The cases—a fatal stabbing from 2007 and a fatal shooting from 2022—happened in Kissimmee. The sheriff's office said it will shared more details about both cases during a news conference Tuesday afternoon.



Two cold cases in Osceola County have been solved, the Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday.

The cases—a fatal stabbing from 2007 and a fatal shooting from 2022—both happened in Kissimmee. Investigators with the agency’s Cold Case Program, which was formed in 2024, solved the cases.

The sheriff’s office will share more details about both cases during a news conference at 2:30 p.m.

Teen killed in stabbing at house party in 2007

The first case involved the fatal stabbing of a 17-year-old boy at a party in 2007.

De'Andre Nathaniel Wellnitz was stabbed in the chest while at a party at a house on Ivy Lane on June 24, 2007.

Investigators said the case went cold months into the investigation. However, in October 2024, investigators identified a person of interest in the case. The person was located in Orlando in September of this year and interviewed.

During the interview, the person of interest admitted to being at the party and told investigators that he was struck during a fight. He told investigators that he picked up a kitchen knife and waved it to keep others away. Investigators said he acted in self-defense and that no charges would be filed.

Man dies after being shot multiple times in 2022

The other cold case that the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said it solved involved the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old man.

Jommil Baez-Quinones was shot several times near Indian Point Circle on Feb. 23, 2022. Quinones died at the scene.

After exhausting all leads, the case went cold, according to investigators. In October 2024, the case was reopened.

A suspect, 23-year-old Luis Eluvar Gonzalez, was located with the help of U.S. Marshals and arrested. The State Attorney’s Office filed charges on Sept. 19.