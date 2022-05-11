Florida teens can work out at Planet Fitness for free all summer

article

Instead of your kids sitting around playing video games and eating Cheetos all summer, Planet Fitness wants to get them in shape... for free!

High school students ages 14 - 19 are invited to work out at any Planet Fitness location in Florida from May 16 through August 31! It's part of the nationwide ‘High School Summer Pass’ program.

"By opening our doors to teens across the state, Planet Fitness hopes to help teens get moving and focus on their physical and mental wellbeing," the company said.

A new national study commissioned by Planet Fitness found that 93 percent of American teens want to stay healthy and active over the summer months, but many lack motivation or access to do so.

"More specifically in Florida, 21.8% of teens do not meet the recommended activity guidelines."

The program offers teens a way to get in shape for free and have some fun.

To sweeten the deal, all participants who sign up starting May 16 are automatically entered into The Planet Fitness High School Summer Pass Sweepstakes. Planet Fitness will award one $500 scholarship in each state and one grand prize $5,000 scholarship at the end of the summer.

You can sign up at PlanetFitness.com/SummerPass.