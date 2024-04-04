Florida teen accused of killing family's cat by putting it in dryer for 40 minutes

Stream FOX 35 News:

A Florida teen was arrested this week after he allegedly killed his family's cat by putting it in the dryer for about 40 minutes.

Days before his 17th birthday, the teen from Minneola, Florida, was charged with felony animal cruelty after the incident that unfolded on Monday, according to an arrest affidavit from the Lake County Sheriff's Office. FOX 35 is choosing not to name the teen due to his age.

Deputies met with the boy's mother who said that her son had just killed their cat by putting it in the dryer, the affidavit said. As she was getting home, her son stopped her outside near the entrance of their neighborhood.

"So, Mouse," the boy said, referencing their cat's name.

"What," the mother said.

"So he was in the dryer," the boy replied.

When the mother went inside, alongside her other children, she found Mouse lying on top of the dryer wrapped in a piece of fabric, according to deputies.

"When she removed the fabric, (the mother) observed blood coming from the nose of the cat, its eyes were open, its ears were burnt, and the cat was deceased," the affidavit said.

The dryer was set to a 70-minute timer and about 30 minutes were left, meaning Mouse was in the dryer for about 40 minutes, according to deputies.

The mother and son got into an argument, and that's when the teen left the house. He arrived back at the house as deputies were just about to start searching for him, the affidavit said. He said "he knew" why deputies wanted to speak with him.

"(The teen) advised that he put his laundry in the dryer and allegedly did not see the cat or hear the cat make noise or any banging sound from the dryer when he started it," the affidavit said. "He advised that he was not paying attention after activating the dryer."

The teen's mother said that their cats "do not like any type of water or moisture" and are trained to move from an area where they're not supposed to be if sprayed with a water-filled bottle, the affidavit said.

The teen also said he didn't want his mom or siblings "being loud" after they found out about Mouse's death out of fear law enforcement would be notified, the affidavit said.

Mouse was buried by "his favorite bush" in the backyard, but Animal Control exhumed his body and placed the remains into evidence.

He was placed under arrest and transported to the Lake County Jail.