High beams lead to Florida teen's arrest

article

A Florida teen was arrested after he failed to turn off his high beams in Lake County, police said.

While on patrol in the area of South US-27 and CR-466, a Lady Lake police officer tried to get the attention of 19-year-old John Tuto by flashing their lights at him because his high beams were on, according to an arrest affidavit from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Tuto never turned his high beams off, made a U-turn and turned into a nearby Wawa where the police officer conducted a traffic stop.

CRIME: Man gets life in prison for attacking Orlando police officers on Facebook Live

Police learned that Tuto's driver's license was suspended as of April 5, 2023 after he was found in possession of tobacco as a minor, the affidavit said. There's also an active non-extraditable warrant from Ohio for not having a valid driver's license.

Tuto was arrested and transported to the Lake County Jail. He has since been released after posting $500 bond, but is expected back in court for a mandatory appearance on May 1.

CRIME: 'Tax office' doubled as illegal after-hours club in Orlando, deputies say

Police also gave Tuto a warning for failing to dim his high beams.