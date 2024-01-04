Florida Surgeon General calls on FDA to halt COVID-19 vaccines, citing possible cancer risks: FDA disagrees

The Florida State Surgeon General issued a letter to the FDA questioning the safety of the COVID-19 vaccines referencing the discovery of DNA contaminants in Pfizer and Moderna doses.

Dr. Joseph A. Ladapo took to paper his concerns regarding nucleic acid contaminants that are found in the approved Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 mRNA vaccines – more specifically the presence of lipid nanoparticle complexes, and Simian Virus 40 (SV40) promoter/enhancer DNA.

According to Dr. Ladapo, lipid nanoparticles are an "efficient vehicle" for the delivery of the mRNA in the COVID-19 vaccines into human cells and can possibly just as equally deliver contaminant DNA into human cells.

In the letter, the state surgeon references guidance the FDA published in 2007 on regulatory limits for DNA vaccines to back up his claim.

The FDA outlined that DNA integration could theoretically impact a human's oncogenes – genes that can transform healthy cells into cancerous cells.

The FDA also alleged that DNA integration could result in chromosomal instability.

In response to Dr. Ladapo's letter, the FDA reportedly provided no evidence that DNA integration assessments were conducted to address the risks outlined in the FDA's 2007 guidance outline for DNA vaccines.

Ladapo said he will continue to assess research surrounding the risks and provide updates to Floridians.

In a tweet, Ladapo expressed his concerns about the FDA:

The FDA denounced Dr. Ladapo's claims about the COVID -19 vaccine in a December 14, 2023 letter.

Dr. Peter Marks, the Director of the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research said there are no SV40 proteins present in the vaccines.

"On first principle, it is quite implausible that the residual small DNA fragments located in the cytosol could find their way into the nucleus through the nuclear membrane present in intact cells and then be incorporated into chromosomal DNA," said Dr. Marks.

He goes on to say, "Additionally, studies have been conducted in animals using the modified mRNA and lipid nanoparticle together that constitute the vaccine, including the minute quantities of residual DNA fragments left over after DNAse treatment during manufacturing, and demonstrate no evidence for genotoxicity from the vaccine."

In the ending, Dr. Marks points out the misinformation and disinformation about the vaccines that is circulating – making it harder to distribute the vaccine to more people.